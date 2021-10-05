Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to report sales of $35.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.21 million. Zynex reported sales of $20.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $133.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.43 million to $135.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $191.82 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $204.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

ZYXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Zynex by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Zynex by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZYXI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.83. 490,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $376.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 0.85. Zynex has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

