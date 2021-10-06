-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). VistaGen Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

VTGN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $503.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.92. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 7,654.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,376 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 260.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 748,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

