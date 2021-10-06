-$0.13 EPS Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). PolarityTE posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 266.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PolarityTE by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in PolarityTE by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 836,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 281,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PolarityTE by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 116,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 573,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $47.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.99. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

