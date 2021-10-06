-$0.18 EPS Expected for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTRX. TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

