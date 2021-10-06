$0.33 EPS Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.14. The Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.27. 134,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

