$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $16.17. 207,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.