100,000 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 336,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.17 and a beta of -0.46.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

