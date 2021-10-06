10,023 Shares in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE INT traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $30.94. 9,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,794. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In other news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

