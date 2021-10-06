12,145 Shares in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuniu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tuniu by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter worth about $7,567,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOUR stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Tuniu Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $194.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 211.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

