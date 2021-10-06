1,452 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,490,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.45. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,184. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $151.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.86.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

