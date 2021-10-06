1,528 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV) Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 51,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter.

DNOV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. 950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,887. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $35.12.

