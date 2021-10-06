$167.12 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce $167.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.00 million and the highest is $167.30 million. Calix posted sales of $150.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $660.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $661.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $726.87 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $729.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NYSE CALX traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,701 in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Calix by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 211,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 553.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 108,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

