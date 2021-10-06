24,802 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,404,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 172,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,826,000 after buying an additional 39,908 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,093. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

