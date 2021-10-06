25,170 Shares in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,590,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $17,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 499,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLBY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 661,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 847,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,700,402.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

