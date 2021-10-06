253 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,628,000 after buying an additional 40,131 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $834.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,683. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $898.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $861.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $578.13 and a 12-month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

