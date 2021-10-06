2,684,552 Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,684,552 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,839,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTLP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. 3,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,845. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $790.25 million, a PE ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

