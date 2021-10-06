26,995 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,995 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. 42,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,509. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.20. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

