274 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 274 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after purchasing an additional 106,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,642,000 after purchasing an additional 96,168 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $7.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.41. 18,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.70 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.92.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.