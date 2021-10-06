274,897 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 274,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. 3,519,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56.

