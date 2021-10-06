28,119 Shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

