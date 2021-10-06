$29.46 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce $29.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.75 million and the highest is $30.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $111.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.50 million to $114.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $163.41 million, with estimates ranging from $144.41 million to $186.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. The business had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 million.

AERI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after acquiring an additional 98,928 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 548,628 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $38,546,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 436,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,035. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.