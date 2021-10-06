$29.46 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce $29.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.75 million and the highest is $30.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $111.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.50 million to $114.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $163.41 million, with estimates ranging from $144.41 million to $186.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. The business had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 million.

AERI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after acquiring an additional 98,928 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 548,628 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $38,546,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 436,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,035. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.