31,240 Shares in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Bought by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Montrose Environmental Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $139,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MEG stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $60.02. 6,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.17. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $68.65.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.