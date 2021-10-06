32,237 Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Acquired by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

DM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 127,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,544. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

