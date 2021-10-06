350 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,177 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 516,240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,873,000 after purchasing an additional 447,515 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,802.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $10.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.02. 495,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

