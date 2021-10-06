3,516 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CSWI traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $132.10. 169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,648. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day moving average of $126.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.74 and a 12-month high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

