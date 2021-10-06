3,813 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average of $101.88. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

