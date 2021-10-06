3M (NYSE:MMM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $210.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous target price of $215.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

MMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.38.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $177.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,157,000 after buying an additional 128,666 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

