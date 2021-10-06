$4.55 Million in Sales Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to report sales of $4.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $4.24 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $910,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $16.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 million to $17.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.08 million, with estimates ranging from $25.16 million to $27.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of BLNK stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 945,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

