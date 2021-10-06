4,106 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OneMain by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

NYSE OMF traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. 29,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,745. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

