$500.47 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to announce $500.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $463.14 million to $560.29 million. Azul posted sales of $149.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 234%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Azul by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Azul by 46.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZUL opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

