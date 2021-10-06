5,151 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.59. 377,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,493. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

