$547.58 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post $547.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $581.55 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $291.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COG shares. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.