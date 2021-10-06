55I LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.07. 4,370,570 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.