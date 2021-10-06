55I LLC Has $51.82 Million Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

55I LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,511 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 55I LLC owned about 7.64% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $51,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHJ. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000.

SCHJ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 80,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,579. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15.

