55I LLC Increases Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

55I LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,644,000.

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.11. 481,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,902. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

