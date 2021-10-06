55I LLC Purchases 59,693 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,693 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,171 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,916,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,391,000 after acquiring an additional 555,964 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,438,000 after acquiring an additional 201,333 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,392. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

