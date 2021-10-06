$570,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to announce sales of $570,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $400,000.00. Heat Biologics reported sales of $850,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

HTBX stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

