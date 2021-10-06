600 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Twilio by 22.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.84.

TWLO traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $319.01. 49,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $254.82 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total transaction of $1,031,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,179 shares of company stock valued at $56,606,593 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

