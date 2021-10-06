$71.76 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report sales of $71.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $75.22 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $68.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $290.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $298.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $294.50 million, with estimates ranging from $279.20 million to $309.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARI opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

