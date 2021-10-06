72,786 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 62.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after buying an additional 218,646 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in H&R Block by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in H&R Block by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after acquiring an additional 995,757 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HRB shares. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. 29,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.