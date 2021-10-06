9,060 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,955 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $39,834,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,538 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6,503.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 848,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after buying an additional 835,765 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.22. 2,423,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,965,389. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

