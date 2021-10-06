949 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 30.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.24. 11,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,376. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $195.81 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

