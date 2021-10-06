A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMKBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

AMKBY traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 396,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,206. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $15.92.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

