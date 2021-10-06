ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $32.80. 1,317,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,516. ABB has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

