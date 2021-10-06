Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 1,117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,751,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PALL stock opened at $177.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.59. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $171.95 and a 12-month high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

