Accolade (ACCD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect Accolade to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.76.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
