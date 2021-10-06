Accolade (ACCD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect Accolade to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accolade stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Accolade worth $33,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

