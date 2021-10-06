Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 134,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. 2,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

