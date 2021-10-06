ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Update

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. ACNB has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $247.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

In other news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 135 shares of company stock valued at $3,730 and have sold 2,268 shares valued at $64,448. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACNB by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ACNB by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 275,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ACNB by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACNB by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ACNB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

