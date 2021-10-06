Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 3.4% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $5,008,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.32. 392,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,640,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.