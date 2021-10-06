ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Short Interest Update

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACVA. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. 29,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,182. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $121,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,476,535.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,875 shares of company stock worth $8,466,708.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at $192,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

